Fernando Llorente insists Tottenham are capable of winning trophies but warns the team must improve their performances.

The striker, who joined from Swansea City on transfer deadline day, made his Premier League debut for Spurs against his old club in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just two of their first five league matches in 2017-18, leaving them five points behind Manchester City and Manchester United at the top of the table, and they have not claimed any silverware since an EFL Cup triumph in 2008.

But Llorente believes in their chances of success this season, particularly in light of their impressive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week.

"I think Spurs are one of the best in the Premier [League]," he said after the Swansea draw. "I think we can get a lot [of trophies] this year but we have to improve, we have to work hard. The [league] is long.

"Winning at Wembley is very important. In the beginning, we found some difficulties but we have to continue to work.

"On Wednesday we played a very good match and this is the way [forward]."

Spurs take on Barnsley in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.