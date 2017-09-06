Arsene Wenger will continue to fight for his Arsenal future despite going through a "tough time" at the club, believes former defender Kolo Toure.

The centre-back was part of the famous 'Invincibles' side that made history by going the entirety of the 2003-04 Premier League season without suffering a single defeat.

Wenger, who signed a two-year contract extension in May, has come under fire again after a poor start to the season, with Arsenal losing back-to-back matches against Stoke City and Liverpool.

But Toure, who helped Celtic to win a domestic treble last season, believes Wenger can turn things around at Emirates Stadium.

"He's done a lot for Arsenal," Toure told a Soccerex panel on Wednesday. "The thing with Wenger is he is someone who can see talent in young players, if you look at players he made shine it’s amazing.

"Right now it is a tough time but he's a fantastic manager. He loves the club, that's why he's still there, he wants the best for this club, he will fight until he decides [to leave]."

Toure is a free agent having left Celtic at the end of his contract, with the former Ivory Coast international mulling over the chance to follow Wenger into coaching by joining Brendan Rodgers' backroom staff at the Scottish champions.

"Yes, I am [considering a coaching role with Celtic] at the moment," Toure said. "I am at a point where I need to make a decision. It is always difficult to stop playing, it is what I love and I still want to play, but 36 is a lot!

"Now I take the next step which is coaching, I want to stay in the game, I want to help young players, give them my experience and advice to get better.

"I learned from [Thierry] Henry, [Dennis] Bergkamp, [Martin] Keown, [Sol] Campbell and I want to help young players improve themselves, because it is a beautiful game.

"I was thinking I could do another job, but I soon realised what I'd been learning was football. And the way I can express myself is in football.

"I just took the decision, I was thinking about going into finance, but you will make mistakes and need time to learn, but in football I have a lot of experience, I have learned from coaches and it is much easier for me to find a way."