Fans Hail Retiring 'Pass Master' Xabi Alonso on Twitter
Former teams and colleagues were united in their praise of Xabi Alonso, who will retire in the summer.
OMNISPORT
Xabi Alonso's retirement announcement on Thursday united the football world in celebration of one of the modern era's greatest, and most stylish, players.
The former Spain, Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid playmaker will bow out at the end of his third season with Bayern Munich, which is likely to yield a third Bundesliga title.
Former clubs, teams and those behind the many competitions he has won all came together to hail a great career.