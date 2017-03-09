Fans Hail Retiring 'Pass Master' Xabi Alonso on Twitter

OMNISPORT

Xabi Alonso's retirement announcement on Thursday united the football world in celebration of one of the modern era's greatest, and most stylish, players.

The former Spain, Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid playmaker will bow out at the end of his third season with Bayern Munich, which is likely to yield a third Bundesliga title.

Former clubs, teams and those behind the many competitions he has won all came together to hail a great career.

It was a privilege to have worked at RMTV during Xabi Alonso's time in Madrid. A class act on & off the pitch. Gracias por todo, Xabi! #tbt pic.twitter.com/qOAPsEPxtu — Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) March 9, 2017

An honour that you defended our shirt, @XabiAlonso.

🏆 Champions

🏆 European Super Cup

🏆 Liga

🏆🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆 Spanish Super Cup pic.twitter.com/QkS5uVKU54 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) March 9, 2017