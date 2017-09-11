Expect LaLiga's Elite To Lead The Way In The Champions League Once Again

beIN SPORTS

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

The Champions League has been something of a happy hunting ground for Spanish clubs in recent years. Real Madrid have lifted the trophy in three of the last four years with that run only interrupted by Barcelona’s success in 2015. Atletico Madrid meanwhile have become one of the most feared teams in Europe. No one wants to face a Spanish side in Europe’s elite competition but how well set up are LaLiga’s elite this time around?

Barcelona

It has been a summer to forget in many senses for Barcelona, but now with the transfer window shut they can focus on matters on the field. In the Champions League they have been handed a fairly smooth draw in the group stages, with a rematch against quarter-final opponents Juventus a hurdle that will need to be navigated.

This will be Barça's 22nd appearance in the competition - matching only Real Madrid and Porto for the most all-time - and their 14th consecutive appearance. In terms of winning their group Barça have done so on 18 occasions - a Champions League record.

The games against Juve will be particularly interesting for Lionel Messi, who has failed to score in the sides’ last three meetings. Olympiacos and Sporting CP are the other opponents for the Blaugrana, and they will not only be nice trips for visiting fans but ties that should pose little problem for Ernesto Valverde’s men. The coach experienced mixed success with previous club Athletic Bilbao in Europe and it’s fair to say he will be closely observed how he steps up a level with Barça. The Basque side underperformed last season in the Europa League and some of the concerns around Valverde’s appointment largely stemmed from this.

Barça represent Valverde’s fourth club in the Champions League after Olympiakos, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao. He has however, never gone further than the round of 16 - Barça must therefore enter unchartered territory for the 53-year-old.

Prediction: Semi-finals

Real Madrid

The reigning Champions of the competition, and with that comes a price on their head. Real Madrid will target the unprecedented and go for three consecutive Champions League triumphs. Only Real Madrid (1958), Ajax (1973) and Bayern Munich (1976) have done accomplished such a feat but you feel with the aura of invincibility that Zinedine Zidane’s men have approached the competition with you’d be crazy to write them off entirely.

While there have been no major squad additions, Real Madrid look as strong as ever and it’s the mentality now ingrained within the squad, which is pinned up by experienced players like Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, that you feel gives them an edge over every other team.

The group stage will pose some interesting questions however. Borussia Dortmund’s high energy style will look to rattle Real Madrid, while Spurs are looking to announce themselves as a serious presence among Europe’s elite. APOEL Nicosia are the other side in the group but could well find themselves as fodder for the rest of the group.

Victory in the final is the minimum requirement for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid: Finalists

Atletico Madrid

Knocked back down, and they’ll get up again. Atletico Madrid’s relationship with the Champions League is not just mere love/hate. It’s more love/heartbreak/hate. Diego Simeone's side won five of their group matches in 2016/2017 but they ran into their cross-town rivals Real Madrid who meticulously picked them apart. Now, they must begin again, something Simeone is fully aware of.

“The challenge gets greater and greater. There's life here. Our motivation is to win the Champions League.” declared the Argentinean coach as Atleti prepared to kick their 2017/2018 campaign off.

A transfer ban has hindered the club over the summer in terms of bolstering a squad in desperate need of a refresh, but even with that restriction they should have enough to get through their group. Games with Chelsea promise to be particularly special, with the Diego Costa factor thrown in for extra spice. The striker remains in London much to the chagrin of Simeone, though he hasn’t been included in the Champions League squad. Roma are first up for Atleti but might lack the experience Simeone’s team has in abundance, while Qarabag represent the token unknown quantity.

There’s also the small matter of the Wanda Metropolitano for Atleti. How the fans acclimatise there will be fascinating to see, and making the new home a fortress similar to the stature the Vicente Calderon is vital.

Prediction: Quarter-finals (Semi-finals if Diego Costa arrives)

Sevilla

As ever the case at Sevilla, it has been a summer of change. Out went Jorge Sampaoli who had strong ambitions of coaching Argentina, while famed Sporting Director, Monchi, left the club. There was of course a high turnover of players again too, and the club who regularly go back to the drawing board have pencil in hand again.

Eduardo Berizzo’s the new coach at the club and his methods are taking their time to set in. A mixed start to LaLiga has seen the club in search of an identity. They’ll have to find one quick too after being placed in a tricky Champions League group. Spartak Moscow won’t be an ideal away trip and they pack potential for being a dark horse, while Maribor won’t make life easy at any point. It’s Liverpool who are the big name in the group though and a trip to Anfield in the first game will need to be addressed carefully by Berizzo.

If Luis Muriel can fire soon, then things will run smoother for Berizzo, but it’s evident he has a lot on his hands in terms of shaping this Sevilla into his style. A stellar midfield will help, with Ever Banega returning to the club and Steven N’Zonzi sticking around despite talk of an exit.

Prediction: Last 16