Ex-Milan And Inter Coach Leonardo Appointed At Antalyaspor

The World Cup winner retired at Milan in 2003, later taking charge of the first team before moving on to rivals Inter.

Antalyaspor have appointed former AC Milan and Inter boss Leonardo as their new head coach.

The World Cup winner retired at Milan in 2003, later taking charge of the first team before moving on to rivals Inter and then a director of football role at Paris Saint-Germain, another former club.

Leonardo left the Parc des Princes in 2013, but he has been handed a return to football with Antalyaspor, who are struggling in 13th in the Super Lig after their first win of the season on Monday.

The 48-year-old will link up again with captain Samuel Eto'o - after a spell together at Inter - while he will also be familiar with Jeremy Menez from his stint at PSG.

