Everton have sacked Ronald Koeman after Sunday's 5-2 defeat to Arsenal left them with just two wins from their first nine Premier League games.

Koeman was backed heavily during the transfer window, as Everton spent a reported £142million on new players.

But the Merseyside club have flattered to deceive despite showing some early signs of promise, with the Toffees winning just once in the league since drawing 1-1 at Manchester City in their second game of the season.

They showed some fight when rescuing a late draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on October 15, but the result did little to paper over their failings.

That draw was then followed by a 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon in the Europa League, with the club guilty of another abject performance, leaving them bottom of Group E with just a single point from three matches.

And Sunday's result proved to be the final straw for Koeman, who departs just over 16 months after leaving Southampton for Goodison Park.