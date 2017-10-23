English
Español
On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Everton Sack Ronald Koeman After Woeful Start To Season

Koeman was backed heavily during the transfer window, as Everton spent a reported £142million on new players.

Everton have sacked Ronald Koeman after Sunday's 5-2 defeat to Arsenal left them with just two wins from their first nine Premier League games.

Koeman was backed heavily during the transfer window, as Everton spent a reported £142million on new players.

But the Merseyside club have flattered to deceive despite showing some early signs of promise, with the Toffees winning just once in the league since drawing 1-1 at Manchester City in their second game of the season.

They showed some fight when rescuing a late draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on October 15, but the result did little to paper over their failings.

That draw was then followed by a 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon in the Europa League, with the club guilty of another abject performance, leaving them bottom of Group E with just a single point from three matches.

And Sunday's result proved to be the final straw for Koeman, who departs just over 16 months after leaving Southampton for Goodison Park.

Arsenal Everton News
Previous Marcelo Believes Real Madrid Are Returning To Top
Read
Marcelo Believes Real Madrid Are Returning To Top Form
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker