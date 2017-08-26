Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde wants more signings before the transfer window closes in order to make his team "better and more competitive".

The Catalans made it two wins from two in LaLiga on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves, with Lionel Messi scoring twice after the break having missed a first-half penalty.

The win, in which Paulinho made his debut in the closing minutes, capped a positive week for Barca that saw them confirm the club-record signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €105million.

Barca continue to be linked with a final attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and are also reportedly interested in Chelsea's Willian, as they look to invest the €220m earned from Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain straight back into the squad.

And despite the arrival of France international Dembele, Valverde is open to one last recruitment drive during the final week of the window.

"We hope to have a better team on the 31st," he told Barca TV. "We hope that, when the last day of the market comes, we have a better and more competitive team. That's clear."