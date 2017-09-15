After producing a dazzling display against Juventus, Ernesto Valverde has challenged his Barcelona players to maintain their high standards when they return to LaLiga action.

Barca have recorded four consecutive wins in all competitions under their new coach since losing both legs of the Supercopa de Espana to Real Madrid.

They began their Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a resounding 3-0 triumph over Juve, gaining a modicum of revenge after the Serie A title-holders knocked them out of last season's competition at the quarter-final stage.

Now they focus again on domestic duties, starting with a trip to Getafe on Saturday. They then host Eibar in midweek before travelling to face promoted Girona next weekend.

"It's true that some [games] seem more attractive than others, but in this case – and I'm speaking for all the players - it's an important week," Valverde told the media.

"We've got nine points at stake. This kind of game, when you're away from home and you know your opponent has that extra motivation to pick up the three points, you cannot look back. You must keep looking forward.

"Football can change very quickly. We have to extend the form we are in at the moment, at least for the next few days."