Ernesto Valverde Says Barcelona Are Unaffected By Talk

Ernesto Valverde says Barcelona showed they are not affected by all the talk surrounding the club these days.

Valverde was proud of the way his players fought for their victory and believes they have proved to be unaffected by reports of the squad becoming unsettled in the wake of their 5-1 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana.

"It was a very tricky game, difficult because they closed the game down with very little space," he said. "They sat very deep and it was difficult to find spaces.

"We had to be very patient. It was also hot, but we were able to get things right.

"Leo had chances to score more goals, he had the bad luck of missing the penalty. We're at a point where Barca are spoken about a lot and it seems like that can have an effect, and the team showed that that isn't the case.

"We've gone through difficult moments and we've overcome them. We have six points and we go on."