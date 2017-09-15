Ernesto Valverde Not Reading Too Much Into Early Season Form

Ernesto Valverde is not reading too much into Barcelona's strong start to the season or Real Madrid's recent draws.

While Barcelona go to Getafe next, Real Madrid face a tricky trip to San Sebastian to take on a Real Sociedad side who have won three from three in LaLiga so far.

Zinedine Zidane's reigning champions have already dropped points in draws with Valencia and Leganes, meaning a further setback on Sunday could see them lose more ground on their rivals in the title race.

Valverde, however, is refusing to focus too much on the campaign's early results.

"I think what happens with the rest of the teams doesn't really concern us that much, especially at the start of the season," he said.

"What we are worried about is consolidating our form and picking up points.

"We are relaxed, in the same way we were a month ago. Well, relaxed as you can be in the world of football."