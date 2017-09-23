Ernesto Valverde Not Planning To Rest Lionel Messi

Ernesto Valverde does not plan to rest Lionel Messi as he looks to keep the Argentina star in top form.

Key to Barca's form has been the performances of Messi, who has scored nine league goals this term, including four in the 6-1 thrashing of Eibar at Camp Nou this week.

Valverde has no plans to rest the player ahead of next week's Champions League trip to Sporting CP and hopes he continues his red-hot form.

"I wouldn't usually change a player who's scored four goals!" he said. "So I won't be.

"We know it's a long road ahead and Leo's numbers show he's on track. We want to keep it going.

"I think he's always been known as ambitious in front of goal and a great goalscorer, and that's what we want. He's decisive.

"You saw what Messi did the other day. He's done things people think can't be done. We want to keep that going."