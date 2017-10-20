Ernesto Valverde Expects Malaga To Put Up A Fight Against Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde does not think Malaga will be an easy game for Barcelona despite the visitors' poor form.

Valverde - who confirmed Jordi Alba will not be risked - believes Michel's side will be fired up for the encounter and ready to step up their efforts having picked up just one point from eight matches.

"It's something to take into account. The truth is we know Malaga put in a good job against Barca regardless of the coaches who have been here," said the Barca boss.

"Barca had a decisive game against them last season in the fight for the title with Michel as coach, we have to take that into account.

"It's a team who are usually difficult for us and it's an extra motivation for us to be better prepared.

"They need the points and when you're in that situation you have to multiply your efforts. For us it's a chance to pick up three points and maintain our form and position."