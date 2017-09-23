Ernesto Valverde Expecting Tough Derby With Girona

Ernesto Valverde is expecting Girona to put up a big fight against his Barcelona side in the Catalan derby.

Barca face a derby match with Girona on Saturday at Estadi Montilivi, where Malaga have been beaten and Atletico Madrid held to a draw already this season.

Valverde expects a significant test against Pablo Machin's side, regardless of the local rivalry.

"You know how derbies are. Your opponents look at it as something to enjoy, but also to give everything they have and to fight for it," he added.

"They've had this marked on their calendar, as we have. They'll be at home, where they'll have some extra motivation with the fans there. They played another game they didn't deserve to lose, they played well against Malaga and Atletico Madrid at home.

"They're playing well and we have to be careful, regardless of the atmosphere around the game."