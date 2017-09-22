Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has dismissed the idea that Real Madrid are in crisis following their poor run of form.

The champions have failed to win any of their last three LaLiga matches at home, drawing with Levante and Valencia before suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Real Betis.

Barca have opened up a seven-point gap on their fierce rivals following five wins from five, prompting some to suggest the title race is already firmly in their hands.

Valverde, however, pointed to his side's recovery from their 5-1 Supercopa de Espana thrashing at Madrid's hands as proof of how quickly fortunes can change in football.

"A month ago, we were in a disaster," he said. "There are teams who have zero points. They will think they're in a crisis.

"I don't know what clubs consider to be a crisis. What matters to me is my team.

"It's tough for me to respond to questions about Real Madrid, I have to say. I didn't expect it [their slump] and I didn't not expect it. I'm on the other side of the wall.

"It's too early for me to get my head around it. I'm not used to these things, what do I know?

"You worry about what the teams on your heels are doing, and that's it. I'm sure I'll soon get used to these questions and I'll have a better answer for you.

"We're talking about now, about this week. What matters is what happens on Saturday and Sunday. Some teams will win and lose, some will enter a crisis and others will emerge from one.

"Then you get to autumn, then winter, and before you know it, it's May."