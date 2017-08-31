Uruguay defender Diego Godin said it will take the entire team to stop Argentina star Lionel Messi in Thursday's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier.

The Uruguayans welcome five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi and fifth-placed Argentina to Montevideo with only one point separating the two South American nations.

Uruguay occupy one of four automatic qualification spots for next year's World Cup and victory would see them move closer to a berth in Russia and Godin knows nullifying Messi is key to their hopes.

"I'll speak more about the team but of course, Messi is a transcendental player, no matter the team or the position he's in, and it's a job for the whole team," said Godin.

"Of course, making a great defensive job, make a great instalment, being close to each other to intercept any passes to Messi, specially the areas of the field where he can be more important, that's important and it's not only the defence's job but the whole team's.

"It starts from Luis [Suarez] and Edi [Edinson Cavani] and our focus must be at the top to be able to cut those circuits where Messi is more important."