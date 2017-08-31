Diego Godin Hopeful Of 'Influential' Luis Suarez Presence For Uruguay

Diego Godin is hopeful of having Luis Suarez fit to face Argentina after revealing his huge influence for Uruguay.

Suarez has been nursing a knee injury he suffered during Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana second-leg loss to Real Madrid.

Barca granted Suarez permission to travel to Uruguay to continue his recovery amid the World Cup qualifying fixtures against Argentina and Paraguay.

Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez revealed Suarez could feature in the clash with Argentina and Godin added: "Everything Luis does gives more to talk about and with Luis, with what he suffered and what he has now has pushed himself beyond and made the decision to wanting to participate at any cost.

"To be in this match, that says a lot about the sense of longing we have with this national team, of what this last 10 years have generated. It's not just luck, and also the responsibility Luis feels with the team and the whole country. So for us, his team-mates, and the youngsters that may come, he's a clear example that we should look at and try to learn from.

"That's why I'm so happy and I wouldn't expect less from Luis, he has already showed in other occasions the compromise and the responsibility he has."