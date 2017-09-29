Diego Costa Back In Atletico Madrid Training

Diego Costa has returned to training following his move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea.

Costa was frozen out of Chelsea after being informed by manager Antonio Conte he was informed he was not in his plans over the summer.

The Spain striker then went AWOL, returning to his country of birth Brazil whilst refusing to appear at Chelsea training again.

Atleti eventully coughed up the money for Costa however, and the player secured a £53million move from the Blues this week.

Due to the Spanish club having a transfer ban however, he will not be able to feature until January.

The 28-year-old has now made a return to training with Atleti however, as he looks to sharpen up before making his eventual second debut with the club.