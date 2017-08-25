Spain's record goalscorer David Villa has been handed a shock recall for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein at the age of 35.

The former Barcelona forward has scored 59 times for his country, winning Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, but has not featured for Spain since they were dumped out of the 2014 World Cup in the group stages.

SENSATIONALLY good news that @SeFutbol have re-selected @Guaje7Villa for Italy match. Ripping it for NYCity - one of best strikers I've seen — Graham Hunter (@BumperGraham) August 25, 2017

Villa has scored 19 goals in MLS for New York City FC this season and joins a Spain side currently leading Italy in Group G on goal difference, with four games remaining.