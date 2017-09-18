On Demand
Dani Carvajal Praises Borja Mayoral After First Real Madrid Goal

The 20-year-old forward opened the scoring approaching the 20-minute mark in his first LaLiga start since April 2016.

Dani Carvajal praises Borja Mayoral after landing his first Real Madrid goal in the win over Real Sociedad.

In the side with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo absent, the 20-year-old forward opened the scoring approaching the 20-minute mark in his first LaLiga start since April 2016.

"We have a very big squad, and it is clear that Mayoral is perfectly able to help us and score goals," said Carvajal, who signed a five-year contract until 2022.

"We knew that if we lost then we would be seven points off the pace and it was not an easy game with a lot of players out, away from home but the team showed character."

