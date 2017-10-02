Florentino Perez heaped praise on four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, labelling him the symbol of Real Madrid for his talent and ambition, while he also lauded Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo has cemented his status as one of the greatest ever players since arriving in Madrid from Manchester United in 2009, becoming the Spanish club's all-time leading goalscorer.

The 32-year-old has also helped Madrid to 13 trophies, including three Champions League crowns and two LaLiga titles.

Speaking about Ronaldo before Madrid's 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Sunday, president Perez said: "We have to be proud to have the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Four Ballons d'Or and on the way to a fifth, four Golden Boots, the first winner of The Best and on his way to the second.

"He is the top goalscorer in the history of Real Madrid. He is the best example of Madridista DNA: talent and ambition."

Perez also reserved praise for head coach Zidane, who oversaw the LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

French icon Zidane, 45, has made the seamless transition from player to coach, helping Madrid become the first club to claim back-to-back Champions League titles, while he also dethroned bitter rivals Barcelona in LaLiga.

"We've done it all with the best coach in the world, who is a symbol of Madridismo, Zinedine Zidane," Perez added.

"He represents exactly what Real Madrid is. He is as determined as a manager as he was as a player, with his ability and professionalism. This is a group of unique players who are destined to mark an unforgettable era at the club."