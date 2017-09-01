Chelsea have completed the signing of Davide Zappacosta, with the full-back having joined from Serie A side Torino for an undisclosed fee.

Zappacosta has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Premier League champions - Torino having confirmed a move that sees him linking up once again with Antonio Conte, who selected him for Italy's Euro 2016 squad.

The Premier League champions are said to have paid €28million plus €2m in bonuses to secure Zappacosta's signature.

Capable of playing in defence or midfield, the versatile 25-year-old - who scored two goals in 56 Serie A appearances for Torino, has become Chelsea's fifth signing of the transfer window.