Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.

It was reported in England on Monday that Conte's side have agreed a fee with the Gunners said to be in the region of £35million.

The 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Liverpool, has played all four of Arsenal's games this season, including the Community Shield clash against Chelsea, which Arsene Wenger's side won on penalties.

However, he is claimed to have told Wenger that he wants to leave the club and has rejected a new contract offer worth £180,000 per week.