Cesar Azpilicueta is delighted not to be lining up against former team-mate Diego Costa in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Costa completed an emotional return to Atleti – whom he joined Chelsea from in 2014 – last week following a controversial close season, but is not eligible to play until January.

The striker, having powered his side to the Premier League title last season, failed to secure a move during the transfer window despite being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

However, he is now back in the Spanish capital – and Azpilicueta wished him well, all the while admitting he is pleased not to be taking him on at the Wanda Metropolitano.

He said: "I was lucky enough to have played with Diego Costa with Chelsea and Spain, where I hope to meet him again very soon.

"He's now decided to change, so best of luck to him. He was important to Chelsea while he was there, but now he's moved on.

"We have to deal without him. Obviously, not to play tomorrow with Diego in Atletico is better for us.

"As I said before, I played with him for two years, we're Spanish team-mates, and he's a top striker. Not to play against him is a little advantage for us."