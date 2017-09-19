Shanghai Shenhua chairman Wu Xiaohui admitted Carlos Tevez has not met expectations in the Chinese Super League as the Argentinean and club's struggles continue.

Former Manchester United and Juventus forward Tevez has been heavily criticised for his performances and fitness as Shenhua languish close to the relegation zone amid his reported weekly salary of £615,000.

The 33-year-old – who has been booed by his own fans and warned to lose weight by new head coach Wu Jingui following Gus Poyet's resignation – scored only his third goal of the season in Shenhua's embarrassing 6-1 rout to city rivals Shanghai SIPG last week, which extended the club's losing streak to five consecutive games.

Under-fire Wu conceded the season has not gone according to plan, for big-spending Shenhua and star recruit Tevez.

"Our intention was to bring in an influential star player with high quality, and we all think Tevez could fit the bill," Wu told Shanghai TV.

"However, due to a lack of winter training and match-fitness, he didn't meet our expectations."

A reminder that Carlos Tevez is being paid a reported £634,000-a-week 😳 pic.twitter.com/EeNeCrpA6C — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 13, 2017

Shenhua are 12th in the 16-time CSL, seven points clear of the drop zone with just six wins from 24 matches so far.

"Every team has peaks and troughs," Wu added, "but of course I understand results are most important in competitive sports.

"I heard what everybody said about the club hierarchy. They can rest assured that, as the chairman, I will take full responsibility if we indeed make mistakes or don’t do good enough.

"And I'd like to say — for the record — that if anybody can do a better job than us, we would vacate our offices at any time. We have no problem with that.

"We would quit as long as it is in the best interest of Shenhua. We are not driven by self-interest. Not in the slightest!"