Carlo Ancelotti joked that he could share a coaching job with AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella but ruled out taking on a role in international football.

Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich last month following a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and amid claims relations had broken down between the Italian and a number of his experienced squad members.

The former Real Madrid head coach has since been linked as a possible replacement for Montella at San Siro, with Milan sitting seventh in Serie A after seven matches.

Montella quipped last week that he would be happy to have Ancelotti as his assistant and vice versa, but Ancelotti has come up with a plan that would see the pair share responsibilities.

"Montella said he would like to be my assistant and I would be happy to be his," he said.

Ancelotti: "Mang said my tactics were wrong, many said my preparation was weak, many said many things. Staying silent it is a skill" — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 3, 2017

"We will manage one game each in turn. We only have to find the club willing to do this."

On a more serious note, Ancelotti outlined his plans to take an extended break from football.

"Now I am on holiday and will be for about 10 months," he added. "I don't want to come back earlier than that but inside I still want to coach every single day, therefore I don't think I would join a national team."

Asked whether his players turned on him at Bayern, Ancelotti concluded: "I respected all of them, but as a manager I have to make choices to put 11 on the pitch and seven on the bench.

"It is up to each player's intelligence to accept my choices and up to the club to back its manager."