On Demand
Soccer
Bongarts

Carlo Ancelotti Believes Bayern Munich Academy Can Help Club

Ancelotti agreed it was a good response by Bayern to PSG's world-record €222m move for Neymar.

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti believes the Bundesliga giants' new youth academy is a "good answer" to Paris Saint-Germain buying Neymar.

The German champions opened a €70million youth academy on Monday, leading to president Uli Hoeness saying it was the club's answer to "current transfer madness and salary explosion".

Ancelotti agreed it was a good response by Bayern to PSG's world-record €222m move for Neymar.

"It's true, the academy is a good answer," the Italian told Bild.

"The target of the academy is to bring players from here into the first team, to form our own professionals."

Ancelotti, who led Bayern to the league title last season, hopes he can bring players through from the academy.

The 58-year-old pointed to his record at Real Madrid, where he coached from 2013-15, as proof he could make it work.

"I hope so. In Madrid I raised five players from the academy: Jese [Rodriguez], [Alvaro] Morata, Nacho, Casemiro and [Dani] Carvajal, who came back," Ancelotti said.

"I hope for a similar development for the future of Bayern.

"My experience, especially from the Milan academy, is that when players wear the jersey of the club they played for in the youth, it is a very special feeling for them.

"And this is a very strong motivation."

Previous Wayne Rooney Ready For England Recall Says Phil Ja
Read
Wayne Rooney Ready For England Recall Says Phil Jagielka
Next Barcelona Confirm Hacking After Angel Di Maria 'An
Read
Barcelona Confirm Hacking After Angel Di Maria 'Announcement'

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker