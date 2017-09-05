Bruce Arena To Name MLS-Heavy Line-Up Against Honduras

GOAL

U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena has indicated he'll use an MLS-heavy lineup for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

Arena included five Europe-based players — Tim Ream, Geoff Cameron, Fabian Johnson, Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood — in his lineup for a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Friday in Harrison, New Jersey.

But the 65-year-old has hinted he'll turn to more domestic players when the U.S. faces Honduras in the hot and humid conditions of San Pedro Sula, alluding to the fact that MLS is midseason while the European leagues are less than a month into the new campaign.

"There is a big difference at this time of the year for the European players," Arena said in quotes published by The Washington Post. "They're not that fit yet and they are not used to these conditions. So you’d have to think, if they are going to play in one of these two games, it’s going to be in the first game. Common sense would tell you that, and there are exceptions to the rule."

"March's game vs. Honduras has nothing to do with tomorrow's game... It's a distant memory." — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) September 4, 2017

The setback against Costa Rica was the Americans' first loss since Arena began his second stint as coach in November, with the U.S. coming off a 5-0-1 run to the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

None of the Europe-based players who started Friday was a part of that squad, and Arena has second-guessed his decision to choose them for the key qualifier.

"We had players who played in June and we didn't see them again until September," Arena said. "That's a big gap, and maybe in retrospect you don't even use them. Maybe you stick with the guys you had in the Gold Cup. To get a real feel for where [the Europe-based players] are physically is challenging."

The U.S. (2-3-2) sits third in the final stage of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF with three matches remaining.