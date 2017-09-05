Bruce Arena Hands Christian Pulisic Advice Ahead Of Honduras Clash

GOAL

Bruce Arena will keep faith with Christian Pulisic despite planning to name a MLS-heavy line-up for the US against Honduras.

CONCACAF opponents have shown a tendency to foul the 18-year-old star, with Pulisic struggling to making his usual impact against a physical Costa Rica team at Red Bull Arena.

Hot temps, hostile crowd.



Tour in 📸s what awaits the #USMNT at Estadio Olimpico » https://t.co/y9U6fbjcjS pic.twitter.com/TItRwqI7sG — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) September 5, 2017

"He can't get frustrated by it, and if he's a little wiser about it, maybe it will help create some advantages for us as well," Arena said. "Find the next play in the right spots of the field to draw fouls and maybe we get a penalty or a free kick that is dangerous. … We've talked to him. We'll find out tomorrow if it's gotten any better."

The U.S. (2-3-2) sits third in the final stage of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF with three matches remaining. The top three teams earn automatic passage to Russia 2018, with the fourth-place finisher drawn into a playoff against an Asian side.