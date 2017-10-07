On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Brazil's Rodrigo Caio Replaces Injured Thiago Silva

The 24-year-old Sao Paulo defender joined the squad in their Friday training session.

Rodrigo Caio has received a late call-up ahead of Brazil's final 2018 World Cup qualifier with Chile, replacing Thiago Silva.

The 24-year-old Sao Paulo defender joined the squad in their Friday training session, after tests confirmed a right thigh muscle injury for Silva, sustained in the Selecao's 0-0 draw with Bolivia on Thursday.

In an otherwise chaotic finish to CONMEBOL's qualification cycle, Brazil have already secured a place in Russia next year, leading second-placed Uruguay by 10 points.

Despite his side having already qualified, Brazil coach Tite named a full-strength starting XI in La Paz.

On the other hand, Chile need a win in Sao Paulo, with only two points separating them and seventh-placed Paraguay.

Previous Julen Lopetegui Lauds Pique Crowd Response
Read
Julen Lopetegui Lauds Pique Crowd Response
Next United States 4 Panama 0: Christian Pulisic Stars
Read
United States 4 Panama 0: Christian Pulisic Stars As Americans Boost World Cup Hopes

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker