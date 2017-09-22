On Demand
Soccer
Bongarts

Borussia Dortmund Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Admits China Talks Were A Disaster

The Gabon international was heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) in the close-season, but ended up staying at Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he never took interest from China seriously, labelling the talks a "disaster".

The Gabon international was heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) in the close-season, but ended up staying at Dortmund.

Aubameyang, 28, said the negotiations were unprofessional, insisting it never seemed serious.

"China, I didn't take it seriously, it was a lack of professionalism," he told RMC on Thursday.

"They delayed to send us a written offer, it was a disaster."

Instead, Aubameyang has made a tremendous start to the season for Dortmund, scoring nine goals in eight games in all competitions for the Bundesliga leaders.

Previous Benedikt Howedes A Doubt For Juventus Derby Clash
Read
Benedikt Howedes A Doubt For Juventus Derby Clash With Torino
Next Manchester United And Manchester City Have Pure Pr
Read
Manchester United And Manchester City Have Pure Pressure On Liverpool Admits Jurgen Klopp

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker