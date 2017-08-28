Borussia Dortmund have sealed the signing of winger Andriy Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev in a deal worth a reported €25million.

The 27-year-old completed his move to the Bundesliga club on Monday, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

His arrival comes on the same day Ousmane Dembele finalised his switch from Dortmund to Barcelona in a massive transfer worth an initial €105m.

Yarmolenko's move ends a 10-and-a-half-year stay with Dynamo, where he won Ukraine's Premier League on three occasions.