Borussia Dortmund Land Andriy Yarmolenko After Ousmane Dembele Exit

The 27-year-old completed his move to the Bundesliga club on Monday, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Borussia Dortmund have sealed the signing of winger Andriy Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev in a deal worth a reported €25million.

His arrival comes on the same day Ousmane Dembele finalised his switch from Dortmund to Barcelona in a massive transfer worth an initial €105m.

Yarmolenko's move ends a 10-and-a-half-year stay with Dynamo, where he won Ukraine's Premier League on three occasions.

