Schalke have given Germany defender Benedikt Howedes permission to undergo a medical with Juventus.

Despite reported late interest from Liverpool and Leicester City, Italian champions Juve are set to win the race to sign the 29-year-old World Cup winner.

The deal is expected to see Massimiliano Allegri's men sign Howedes on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the transfer permanent.

Final details are yet to be ironed out, but the agreement is close enough to completion that Schalke are allowing him to fly out to Italy.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel told Reviersport: "What is left is only about small details, so Benedikt can fly to Turin to have his medical tests."

He will be Juventus' first central defensive addition since Leonardo Bonucci completed his stunning switch to AC Milan last month.

Howedes' move will end a stay at Schalke that has seen him spend 10 years with the first-team squad.