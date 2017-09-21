Benedikt Howedes is a doubt for Juventus' derby clash with Torino on Saturday.

The Germany international, who joined Juve from Schalke on a one-year loan deal in August, suffered a thigh injury in training on Thursday.

A statement on Juve's website read: "During today's training session, Benedikt Howedes reported a muscular issue to the left thigh, which will be evaluated in the coming days."

Juve go into this weekend's match second in Serie A behind Napoli after beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Wednesday.