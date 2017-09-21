On Demand
Soccer
Bongarts

Benedikt Howedes A Doubt For Juventus Derby Clash With Torino

The Germany international, who joined Juve from Schalke on a one-year loan deal in August, suffered a thigh injury in training on Thursday.

Benedikt Howedes is a doubt for Juventus' derby clash with Torino on Saturday.

The Germany international, who joined Juve from Schalke on a one-year loan deal in August, suffered a thigh injury in training on Thursday.

A statement on Juve's website read: "During today's training session, Benedikt Howedes reported a muscular issue to the left thigh, which will be evaluated in the coming days."

Juve go into this weekend's match second in Serie A behind Napoli after beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Wednesday.

Previous Ousmane Dembele Will Do Well At Barcelona Believes
Read
Ousmane Dembele Will Do Well At Barcelona Believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Next Borussia Dortmund Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang A
Read
Borussia Dortmund Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Admits China Talks Were A Disaster

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker