Manuel Neuer was delighted that his return from injury coincided with Bayern Munich winning 2-0 against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The Bundesliga champions have been missing their regular goalkeeper since suffering a metatarsal break in a Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid in April.

But the World Cup winner made his comeback against Werder and, despite an underwhelming display, he was delighted to see Bayern take three points through Robert Lewandowski's brace.

"I'm glad I was out on the pitch again and that we won the match," he said. "We turned in a good defensive display.

"We lacked vision up front in the first half, we struggled for a long time. Werder became increasingly tired in the second half, we made the most of our chances then.

"When the referee blew for full-time the most important thing for me was that we won the match and kept a clean sheet."

Lewandowski added that Werder's defensive style of play was the cause of much of Bayern's frustration, although he was pleased to ultimately be able to prove the difference, with his first goal a superb backheel finish.

"Sometimes we have to be patient and wait for our chances," he added. "We all saw Werder were very defensive. We didn't have much space, so it wasn't easy to score the first goal."

Carlo Ancelotti's men have now won their first two Bundesliga matches and travel to play Hoffenheim in their next game after the international break.