Bayern Munich Sack Carlo Ancelotti

beIN SPORTS USA and OMNISPORT

Bayern Munich have confirmed the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti with immediate effect.

The German giants decided to act after a 3-0 humbling by PSG on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s record at Bayern Munich:



60 games

156 goals

50 conceded

42 wins

9 draws

9 defeats

2 DFL-Supercups

1 Bundesliga



🤔 pic.twitter.com/aFvvHn0Hkv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2017

Willy Sagnol, the assistant to Ancelotti at Bayern, will take over the club until a permanent replacement is found.

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as head coach of Bayern Munich following an underwhelming start to the season that culminated in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League thrashing at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti had won the Bundesliga title in his first campaign in Germany, but results and performances have tailed off - amid reports former club AC Milan are interested in the Italian - and the Bayern board acted on Thursday.

Bayern are third in the league and second in their Champions League group, with dismal defeats to Hoffenheim and PSG exacerbated by further poor displays and apparent problems behind the scenes.

Ancelotti's assistant and former Bayern defender Willy Sagnol will take charge in the interim, though Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has been long touted as a target by Allianz Arena chiefs.

From the club's official statement:

"Our team’s performances since the start of the season have not met our expectations. The match in Paris clearly showed we had to take immediate action. Hasan Salihamidžić and I met Carlo today for full and frank discussions where we informed him of our decision," commented FC Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "I'd like to thank Carlo for his time working with us and I'm sorry about the way it has developed. Carlo is my friend and he will remain so, but we had to take a professional decision in the interests of FC Bayern. I expect the team to produce a positive response and show absolute determination to achieve our targets for the season."