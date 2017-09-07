On Demand
Soccer
Bongarts

Bayern Munich Confirm David Alaba Injury Blow

Alaba suffered an ankle knock in Austria's World Cup qualifying clash with Georgia and had to be withdrawn prior to half-time on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich's run of injuries has continued with versatile full-back David Alaba set for a stint on the sidelines.

Alaba suffered an ankle knock in Austria's World Cup qualifying clash with Georgia and had to be withdrawn prior to half-time on Tuesday.

The length of the lay-off has not yet been determined, but it leaves head coach Carlo Ancelotti without either of his natural left-back options as Juan Bernat continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

However, there is some good news for the Italian with midfielder Sebastian Rudy cleared of injury.

The 27-year-old was taken off as a precaution in Germany's 6-0 rout of Norway but has been deemed fit to re-join training on Thursday.

German champions Bayern visit unbeaten Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Previous Hatem Ben Arfa Agent Claims PSG Are Violating Righ
Read
Hatem Ben Arfa Agent Claims PSG Are Violating Rights Of Player
Next Jamie Vardy Admits He Could Make Move Abroad
Read
Jamie Vardy Admits He Could Make Move Abroad

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker