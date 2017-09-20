Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with James Rodriguez's display in his team's 3-0 win at Schalke, but said the attacker was not yet at full fitness.

James, 26, marked his first Bundesliga start with a goal and an assist as Bayern moved top of the table.

Ancelotti praised the Colombia international, who is on loan from Real Madrid, for his display, but added the attacker was still working his way back to fitness after a thigh injury.

"He did well, he had a good performance. He played with the team, for the team, together with the others, with a good combination," Ancelotti said.

"I think he has to improve his physical condition because he is not 100 per cent, but what he did today was really good."

Contento por marcar mi primer gol con la camiseta del @FCBayern 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Iq5QlfayR1 — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 19, 2017

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern from the penalty spot before goals from James and Arturo Vidal.

Ancelotti was satisfied with his side's display, saying: "The performance was good from the beginning until the end.

"We played with intensity, with good attacking play, compact when we defended. I think everything was OK."

Bayern are in action again on Friday when they host Wolfsburg.