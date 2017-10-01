On Demand
Soccer
Reuters

Barcelona's LaLiga Match With Las Palmas Set To Be Suspended

Trouble has sparked in Barcelona following clashes between police and protesters on Catalan referendum day.

beIN SPORTS

Barcelona's LaLiga game with Las Palmas has reportedly been suspended due to safety fears.

Trouble has sparked in Barcelona following clashes between police and protesters on Catalan referendum day.

More to follow...

 

Previous Las Palmas To Wear Spanish Flags As Referendum Vio
Read
Las Palmas To Wear Spanish Flags As Referendum Violence Threatens Barcelona Game
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker