Barcelona LaLiga Fixture With Las Palmas Could Be Called Off

Barcelona's LaLiga fixture with Las Palmas on Sunday afternoon is in danger of being called off.

Officials from both clubs will decide if it's best for the game to go ahead given concerns over the safety of playing a match as violence in the country over the Catalan referendum has escalated.

Trouble between Spanish police and protesters has broken out on the streets of Barcelona, as a referendum deemed illegal by the central government in Madrid divides Spains

Barca officials are due to decide on whether the game can be played against Las Palmas, and if they will lodge an official request for postponement.

Meanwhile, things took another turn this morning as Las Palmas confirmed they would be playing with a Spanish flag on their shirt should the game go ahead.

In a club statement they said: "Las Palmas could limited itself to being a mute witness to this historic crossroads or take action. We've opted for the latter.

"We've decided to add to our shirt a small Spanish flag and the today's date, to make clear our hopes for the future of this country."