Barcelona Complete Ousmane Dembele Signing

The Frenchman arrives at Barça as the replacement for Neymar, who joined PSG earlier this summer.

Barcelona have completed the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele has joined Barça for an initial fee of €105m, with the France international signing a five-year contract.

From the club's official statement:

"FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé for 105 million euros plus add-ons. The player will sign a five year contract and his buy out-clause is set at 400 million euros.

Dembélé will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and he will undergo a medical on Monday morning local time. Shortly, more details of the running order of the player’s presentation on Monday will be available. "

