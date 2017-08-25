Barcelona Complete Ousmane Dembele Signing

beIN SPORTS

Barcelona have completed the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele has joined Barça for an initial fee of €105m, with the France international signing a five-year contract.

From the club's official statement:

"FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé for 105 million euros plus add-ons. The player will sign a five year contract and his buy out-clause is set at 400 million euros.

Dembélé will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and he will undergo a medical on Monday morning local time. Shortly, more details of the running order of the player’s presentation on Monday will be available. "