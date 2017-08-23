On Demand
Barcelona A Dream For Everyone Insists Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne, 26, has reportedly emerged as a target for Barca as the Liga giants continue to look for reinforcements following Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne says playing for Barcelona would be a "dream", but claims he is happy at the Serie A club.

Insigne, 26, has reportedly emerged as a target for Barca as the Liga giants continue to look for reinforcements following Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italy international scored a late sealer to help Napoli book their place in the Champions League group stage with a 2-0 win at Nice on Tuesday, completing a 4-0 aggregate success.

Insigne cautiously welcomed the link to Barca and acknowledged a move may interest him.

"I thank you for the compliments, but I want to keep doing well with this shirt because I always wanted it," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Barcelona is the dream for everyone but for now I have the dream of Naples with me."

Insigne netted in the 89th-minute after Jose Callejon's opener put Napoli in complete control of the tie.

The Partenopei's display delighted Insigne, who said: "It was a great team performance.

"We knew we were playing on a difficult field, they're a good team and caused us some problems, but we were good at staying united."

