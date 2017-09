Athletic Bilbao have confirmed that midfielder Iker Muniain has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury during Thursday's Europa League defeat to Zorya Luhansk.

Me sobran los motivos para volver a levantarme..

Agradecido a todos los que me hacéis sentir vuestro cariño y fuerza. Gracias de corazón. 10 pic.twitter.com/g5N9TZanrm — Iker Muniain (@IkerMuniain10) September 29, 2017

Muniain spent more than eight months on the sidelines in 2015 after damaging ligaments in his left knee.

In a statement on their website, Athletic Bilbao said that Muniain will now see a specialist to determine how long he will be out for.