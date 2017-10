OMNISPORT

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud beat off won the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award for his improvised backheel volley against Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman's 'scorpion kick' finish, scored against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on 1 January 2017, completed a swift counter attack by Arsenal.

The 31-year-old received more votes than the other two nominees for the award: Venezuela's Deyna Castellanos and South Africa's Oscarine Masuluke.