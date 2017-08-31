On Demand
Arsenal's Lucas Perez Heads Back To Deportivo La Coruna On Loan

Perez left Deportivo to move to Emirates Stadium in a reported £17million move last year.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez has returned to former club Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan.

Perez left Deportivo to move to Emirates Stadium in a reported £17million move last year, but the Spaniard struggled to make his mark in the Premier League.

After a fine 17-goal campaign in LaLiga, the former PAOK front man started just two league games for Arsenal, scoring once against Bournemouth.

Fellow English sides Everton and Newcastle United had reportedly been interested in signing Perez, but he has instead returned on a temporary basis to Deportivo, who are yet to win this term.

