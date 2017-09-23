Arsenal legend Ian Wright took aim at some of the club's fans on Twitter, after facing criticism for a post supporting former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool signed Oxlade-Chamberlain in a deal estimated to be worth £40million on transfer deadline day, ending the England international's six-year association with the Gunners.

Wright posted: "I'll always love you @Alex_OxChambo," prompting a backlash from Arsenal supporters, who pointed out the retired Gunners striker's criticism of other players in recent weeks.

🙈🤕 When you should be receiving the ball from Iniesta but Oxlade-Chamberlain has just passed to you... pic.twitter.com/XRv1FbKoPm — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) September 22, 2017

Mesut Ozil in particular has come in for stick from Wright, who recently described the playmaker as "laughable" over his apparent refusal to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Having had his fill of abuse, Wright posted: "Can't believe how many Arsenal fans I'm having to block over the ox tweet. I don't want people like you following me. Go **** yourselves."