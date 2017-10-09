Arsenal Forward Olivier Giroud Makes Final Three for Puskas Award

OMNISPORT

Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick for Arsenal against Crystal Palace has made the final three of FIFA's 2017 Puskas award.

A shortlist of 10 was announced last month but has now been trimmed down based on initial votes from supporters, with fans still holding the opportunity to pick their winner until October 23.

Giroud's stunning strike, which came on New Year's Day, is joined in the last three by Deyna Castellanos' effort for Venezuela's Under-17 women's team and an overhead kick by goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke from a game in South Africa for Baroka FC.

GOAL OF 2017 Already?!! Olivier Giroud scores an outerworldly goal to put Arsenal ahead of Crystal Palace! pic.twitter.com/xFeBrjoEyB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2017

ICYMI: Deyna Castellanos well taken goal for Venezuela against Canada. What a goal! Excellent! Beautiful! Awesome! pic.twitter.com/78SweXAF6O — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) October 7, 2016

Oscarine Masuluke's outrageous strike is nominated for goal of the season at the #PSLAwards. See if it wins LIVE on SS4 at 21:00. pic.twitter.com/QI6NHpyJO9 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) July 10, 2017

Seven goals have dropped out of the running, including Mario Mandzukic's magnificent chest and volley in Juventus' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's volley for Las Palmas against Villarreal, which came from a brilliant flicked pass, misses out, along with Alejandro Camargo's amazing volley from inside his own half in Chile's top flight.

Goals from Moussa Dembele, Aviles Hurtado, Nemanja Matic and Jordi Mboula also failed to make the final three.