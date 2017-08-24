Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Monaco have "closed the door" to a potential deal for winger Thomas Lemar.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old during the transfer window, while Premier League rivals Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.

Monaco have already lost Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea since claiming last season's Ligue 1 title, while speculation persists over the futures of Fabinho and star striker Kylian Mbappe.

And Wenger says Leonardo Jardim's side have made it clear that Lemar will not be among those to leave Stade Louis II in the final week of the window.

"It's dead because Monaco have closed the door definitely, I think," he told a news conference when asked about a potential deal for Lemar.

"They're still on cases like Mbappe and Fabinho. They lost already Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Bakayoko. Monaco is at a stage where they've closed the door. We have the numbers and quality to deal with that."