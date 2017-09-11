Antonio Conte is not prepared to take "stupid risks" with Eden Hazard's recent ankle injury, meaning the Belgium star is set for the bench once again for Chelsea's Champions League opener with Qarabag on Tuesday.

Hazard suffered a fractured ankle while on international duty with Belgium in June and is yet to start a Premier League match for the champions this season.

The 26-year-old winger was involved in both of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece at the start of the month, with Conte previously revealing that he and Roberto Martinez agreed that Hazard would benefit from getting those two games under his belt.

Hazard then played 12 minutes from the bench in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win at Leicester City, but Conte is adamant that he is going to be as patient as he needs to be to allow his star man to come back into the fold gradually.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of Tuesday's visit of the Azerbaijani champions, Conte said: "He is in the group, in the squad and is working well to find the best physical condition.

"He needs a bit of time to continue to improve and we must not take a stupid risk with him. He will come on to the bench.

"He is an amazing player, we are looking forward to having him in our squad. He is an important player for us, we were forced to play without him through injury. We tried to win every game."