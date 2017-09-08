Antonio Conte says there has been no movement on Diego Costa's potential Chelsea exit.

Spain striker Costa's club career is in limbo after being told by Conte that he has no future at Chelsea, while a favoured move back to Atletico Madrid failed to materialise before deadline day.

Reports on Thursday suggested that Costa – who is AWOL in Brazil after refusing to return to training – is in talks with Fenerbache, with the transfer window in Turkey closing on Friday.

It has been suggested that a move is unlikely and Conte dodged questions as to whether a deal was close.

"No, no news on him [Costa]," he told a news conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League visit to Leicester City. "My focus is on the Premier League, not Turkey."

Asked if Costa's situation has been a frustration, Conte added: "When you are a manager and you must be paid, we must be prepared to face every situation.

"Every manager has a great experience to face these types of situations."