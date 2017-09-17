Antonio Conte defended Alvaro Morata from criticism after Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Arsenal, offering a reminder that a striker can still play well even if he does not score.

Chelsea were held to a frustrating stalemate at home on Sunday, with Morata unable to add to his solid contribution of three goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Despite making a good start to life at Chelsea, some have suggested Morata needs to become a more impressive physical specimen, particularly after Sunday's draw.

But Conte dismissed any criticism aimed in the Spaniard's direction, insisting he is more than content with the striker's showing against Arsene Wenger's side.

"I don't know [if his physicality is a problem]," Conte said at his post-match media conference.

"In my opinion, Morata played a really good game.

"I'm very happy with his performance. In my opinion, for me, he played very well today. He had a lot of the ball and tried to send Willian, Pedro, our wing-backs [forward with his passes].

"He played a really good game. We are focused on whether the number nine scores or not.

"If he scored he played a good game, if he doesn't he didn't have a good game. But I was happy with his performance. We see different things."